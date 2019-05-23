BOYS TENNIS: Stayin' alive

× Expand Submitted Photo Marquette's Daniel McCluskey and Andrew Bower pose with their Class A Triad Sectional championship medals in doubles from Saturday.

Daniel McCluskey and AJ Bower are looking to make another strong showing at the IHSA state boys tennis tournament this year.

So far, the Marquette Catholic doubles team is 2-1 after the first day on Thursday and will resume play on Friday morning in a fourth-round consolation match at Conant High School in Hoffman Estates against the winner between Jordan Ahgrim/Carter Hamrin of Oak Forest and Daniel Han/Charlie McGowan of Chicago University. The two doubles teams will play each other in a third-round consolation match on Friday morning.

McCluskey and Bower started tournament play with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Patrick Lin and Sam Kirchner of Chicago Heights Marian in the first round. They knocked off Vernon Hills' Pranav Vaswani and Eric Rodriguez 6-1, 6-2 in the second round.

Billy Taylor and Jamieson Katz of St. Ignatius College Prep defeated the Marquette duo 6-4, 6-4 in the third round and advanced to the quarterfinals against Barik Olden and Joe Zern of Morton on Friday morning.

Last year, McCluskey and Bower finished 4-2 at state. They were eliminated in the consolation quarterfinals.

McCluskey, a senior, and Bower, a junior, are the Explorers' lone state representatives. They qualified for the state round by winning a sectional championship at Triad High School last week. Both players are making their third state appearances.