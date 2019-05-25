BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Aces for Andrew

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Granite City's Andrew O'Keefe raises his hands in celebration after winning a state championship in the 3A 1,600-meter run on Saturday in Charleston. It was the first state title of O'Keefe's career and first for GCHS since 1973.

Andrew O’Keefe glanced over his shoulder and gave a celebratory fist bump before he crossed the finish line of the 1,600-meter run Saturday at the Class 3A state meet in Charleston.

O’Keefe turned in a time of 4:13.50 to win the state championship by nearly 5 seconds. It capped a tremendous prep career for the distance runner headed to Adams State University in Colorado.

Last season O’Keefe took second in the 1,600, losing by just 800th of a second. As he approached the finish line his junior year he pumped his fist in the air and was passed in a photo finish.

The shocking finish stuck with him this year and drove him to not make the same mistake again.

“A year ago today getting beat like that, everyone’s always asking me if that was going to drive me to do better this year and yeah, it obviously has,” O’Keefe said. “This year I was going to do everything I could to get back to this moment and come out on top.

“This year it was just a little bit of a fist to everyone who was making fun of me for it. Last year was an absolute joy, I thought I’d done it, and even when I found out I got second it was still a joy.”

O’Keefe raced out to a monster lead after the first lap of the race this year and never came close to relinquishing it. He admitted a slow first lap urged him to change the pace and take control.

“It was not a good start and after the first lap and somebody in the field said, ‘1:07 guys, really?’” he quipped. “I thought, ‘You’re right.’ So I tried to make it a little more honest after that.”

O’Keefe became the fifth state champion in school history for the Warriors and first since Brad Hiles won the discus in 1973. To be able to accomplish that feat for his school and cap his stellar prep cross country and track and field career in such fine fashion was totally gratifying.

“I’m here for everyone at the school, my family, my coaches, my teammates that came up with me and have given me such love and support,” O’Keefe said. “I really wanted to run it for them and hope that I could represent Granite very well.”

O’Keefe’s dominant performance capped a strong day for the AdVantage sports coverage area as a pair of Alton tracksters nabbed state medals, too.

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Deonte McGoy of Alton races to a sixth place finish in the 100-meter dash on Saturday at the 3A state meet at Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Field.

Senior Deonte McGoy finished sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.79 seconds, while junior teammate Cassius Havis was eighth in the 800-meter run in 1:57.29.

In just his second year running prep track, McGoy enjoyed a spectacular season and was happy with how he finished it.

“I’m just really happy I made it to the finals because this is only my second year running track ever, so the first year was just come up here, see what I could do and get the experience,” McGoy said. “This year I just wanted to make it to the finals. I reached my goal, so I’m pretty excited. I could have done better, but it is what it is.”

Havis also secured the first state medal of his career on Saturday at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Field. After winning the 800 at the Southwestern Conference meet and the Bloomington Sectional, Havis was filled with confidence on Saturday.

“This was one of my key goals this year, to get up here and get a medal,” Havis said. “I’m up here with some of the best, so that’s a confidence booster for next year.

“(Winning the SWC and sectional) was a huge confidence booster, too. I was super excited. I thought I good win conference, but sectional was awesome.”

McGoy and Havis became the first Alton track and field athletes to medal since John Piper finished seventh in the 110-meter high hurdles in 2013. They were also the first medalists for head coach Jeff White, who took over the AHS program in 2016.

Havis gave props to White for building a foundation for a solid program and trying to get the Redbirds back to the historically prominent boys track and field program of the past.

“Coach White is an amazing coach and we have great assistant coaches as well and that’s key,” Havis said. “Coach White has been a great coach and I love him to death and I’m excited to see what next year holds for us.”