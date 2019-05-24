BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Granite City and Alton represented in state finals

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Here Granite City's Andrew O'Keefe, left, and Alton's Cassius Havis, right, compete at the large-school Madison County meet earlier this year. O'Keefe will compete in the 3A 1,600-meter run on Saturday at the state meet, while Havis has qualified for the 800-meter run in Saturday's finals in Charleston.

Granite City’s Andrew O’Keefe will look to build upon his excellent state final as a junior on Saturday.

The senior for the Warriors enters the final day of the Class 3A state meet at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Field with the second best time in the 1,600-meter run. O’Keefe won his heat on Friday with a time of 4:20.55.

He finished second in the 1,600 last season at the 3A state meet, leading for much of the race before finishing just 800th of a second behind the winner.

Alton’s Deonte McGoy and Cassius Havis will join the GCHS senior on Saturday in the 3A state finals.

McGoy qualified for the 100-meter dash on Friday, turning in a time of 10.70 seconds. That was good for the sixth best time coming out of the preliminaries. Havis will compete in the 800-meter run. After winning a sectional title, Havis enters Saturday with the ninth best time. He finished second in his heat with a time of 1:57.59.

Alton’s third entry in Friday’s preliminaries, senior Joe Morrissey, missed the cut in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles. He finished third in his heat with a time of 39.63. The final qualifying time was 39.47.

In 2A competition, Civic Memorial’s Dillon Dublo failed to advance in the triple jump, while Roxana’s Cole Liley didn’t qualify in the high jump, nor did teammate Dylan Murray in the 100.

Dublo jumped 40 feet, 3 inches, which was 2 feet, 2 inches short of the qualifying leap. Liley failed to meet the 6-3 qualifying height in the high jump, while Murray turned in a time of 11.37 in the 100. The final advancing time was 10.93.

McGoy, the senior for Alton will compete in the 100 on Saturday at approximately 1:35 p.m., while the junior Havis is scheduled to run in the 800 at approximately 1:55 and O’Keefe will take to the track for the 1,600 at approximately 3:35 p.m.