BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Marquette’s Hewitt bows out in preliminaries

The Class 1A preliminary round of the boys track and field state meet unfolded on Thursday at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Field in Charleston.

The lone athlete from the AdVantage sports coverage area to compete on Thursday was Marquette Catholic’ Jake Hewitt. Unfortunately the sophomore discus thrower was unable to advance to Saturday’s finals. Hewitt threw it 137 feet, which wound up 6 feet, 6 inches off of the final qualifying mark.

Hewitt advanced to state after finishing second at the 1A Gillespie Sectional with a toss of 143-9.

The 2A and 3A preliminaries are scheduled for Friday in Charleston. Roxana has Cole Liley in the high jump and Dylan Murray in the 100-meter dash, while Civic Memorial has Dillon Dublo in the triple jump in 2A competition. In the 3A field, Granite City will be represented by senior Andrew O’Keefe in the 1,600-meter run, while Alton has Deonte McGoy in the 100, Joe Morrissey in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles and Cassius Havis in the 800-meter run.

Both Havis and O’Keefe were champions at the 3A Bloomington Sectional. O’Keefe is looking to build upon a second-place finish in the 1,600 in 2018 at state.