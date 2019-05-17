BOYS TRACK: Eight is enough

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Roxana junior Cole Liley will be making his first state track meet appearance next week as he will compete in the high jump in Class 2A.

Andrew O'Keefe of Granite City and Deonte McGoy and Cassius Havis of Alton are heading back to the IHSA state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston next week.

O'Keefe won the 1,600 in 4:18.69, Havis placed first in the 800 in 1:56.68 and McGoy placed second in the 100 in 10.81 seconds at the Class 3A Bloomington Sectional on Thursday. O'Keefe qualified for state for the fourth year in a row, McGoy will be competing in Charleston for the second straight year and Havis will be making his second state trip and his first since his freshman year.

Joining O'Keefe, McGoy and Havis at state will be five area athletes who will compete at Charleston for the first time. They are Joe Morrissey of Alton, Dylan Murray and Cole Liley of Roxana, Dillon Dublo of Civic Memorial and Jake Hewitt of Marquette Catholic.

Morrissey placed second in the 300-meter hurdles in 39.05 seconds at the Bloomington Sectional.

At the Class 2A Springfield Lanphier Sectional on Friday, Murray, a sophomore, placed second in the 100 in 11.20 seconds; Dublo, a sophomore, finished second in the triple jump in 41-1; and Liley, a junior, came in fifth in the high jump in 6-2, equaling the state-qualifying mark.

Hewitt, a sophomore, finished second in the discus in 143-9 in the Class 1A Gillespie Sectional on Thursday to earn a trip to state.

O'Keefe won his third straight sectional championship in the 1,600. He won at Moline in his sophomore year and at Belleville West in his junior season. O'Keefe finished second in the 1,600 at the Collinsville Sectional in his freshman year to earn his first state trip.

Now, the Granite City senior will look to earn an all-state medal in the 1,600 for the second year in a row. Last year, he finished second in the event.

McGoy, a senior, competed at state in the 400 and 800-meter relay events in the 2018, his first year with the Alton boys track team.

Havis, a junior, won his first sectional title on Thursday. He competed in the 4x800 at state as a freshman.

Preliminaries for Class 1A will start on May 23 and for Class 2A and 3A on May 24. Finals are scheduled for May 25.