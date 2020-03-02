BOYS TRACK: Off and running for 2020

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Alton senior Cassius Havis (center) is back for another year on the Redbirds' track team after placing eighth at state in the 800 last spring.

The boys track season for AdVantage area teams is underway with two indoor meets already completed.

Alton, Granite City, Marquette Catholic and Roxana competed in the first meet of the season, which was the Triad Knights Indoor Invitational on Feb. 22 at Principia College. Alton participated in the Roger Minton Indoor Track and Field Invitational on Feb. 29 at Marion High School.

CM begins its season on March 6 at the Jacksonville Indoor Invitational at Illinois College, which Alton, Granite City, Marquette and Roxana also will be participating. East Alton-Wood River starts its season on March 14 at the Jersey Indoor Thaw at Principia College.

Last year, the area had three athletes earning all-state honors -- Andrew O'Keefe of Granite City and Cassius Havis and Deonte McGoy of Alton. O'Keefe won a state title in the 1,600, McGoy placed sixth in the 100 and Havis came in eighth in the 800. O'Keefe and McGoy have graduated, while Havis returns for his senior year.

So far, Havis is off to a great start, winning the 800 and 1,600-meter relay at the Triad Invitational and placing first in the 600 and 4x400 in the Roger Minton meet.

Jake Hewitt of Marquette, a state qualifier in the discus in Class 1A last year, placed second in the shot put at the Triad Invitational.

The area had eight state qualifiers in 2019. The others were Dylan Murray and Cole Liley of Roxana, Joe Morrissey of Alton and Dillon Dublo of Civic Memorial.