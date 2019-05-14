BOYS TRACK: Shooting for state

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Granite City senior Andrew O'Keefe is looking to qualify for the state meet for the fourth year in a row as he competes in the Class 3A Bloomington Sectional on Thursday.

After turning in solid regular seasons, the Granite City Warriors' Andrew O'Keefe and Alton Redbirds' Deonte McGoy will look to end their prep track careers with another trip to the state meet.

O'Keefe and McGoy, along with the Warriors and the Redbirds, will compete in the Class 3A Bloomington Sectional on Thursday. Field events start at 4 p.m. and running events begin at 5:30 p.m.

Civic Memorial, Roxana and East Alton-Wood River will be competing at the Class 2A Springfield Lanphier Sectional on Friday. Field events are scheduled at 4:30 p.m. and running events at 6 p.m.

Marquette Catholic will head to Gillespie to compete in the Class 2A sectional. Field events will start at 4:30 p.m. and field events at 6 p.m.

O'Keefe will look to qualify for state for the fourth straight year, while McGoy is seeking his second straight trip. Last year, O'Keefe placed second in the 1,600 in the Class 3A meet for his first all-state medal. McGoy competed in the 400 and 800-meter relays, but both teams didn't qualify out of preliminaries.

O'Keefe, the Warriors' lone state qualifier in 2018, broke school records in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 this year. The Granite City senior had first-place finishes in five meets.

McGoy, who joined the Alton track team last year, has been the Redbirds' top performer in the sprint events. He had four first-place finishes in the 100 and three second-place finishes in the 200.

Senior Jaden Singleton is another returning state qualifier for Alton. He competed in the 4x100 last year.

The Redbirds qualified for state in three events in 2018. In addition to the 4x100 and 4x200, they also advanced now-graduated Johnathan Bumpers in the 300-meter hurdles.

Roxana and CM each had a state qualifier last year in Jordan Hawkins (discus) and Steven Qiu (110-meter hurdles), but they both have graduated. EA-WR didn't have any state qualifiers.

Marquette had a pair of state qualifiers in 2018. One of them is senior Kaleb Ware, who competed in the 400.