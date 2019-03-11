BOYS TRACK: The flying foursome

× Expand Submitted photo The Alton 1,600-meter relay team includes (left to right) Joe Morrissey, Tim Johnson, Kegan Bratton and Cassius Havis. The squad ran a school-record time in its victory at the Edwardsville Tiger Indoor Invitational on Friday.

Alton's 1,600-meter boys relay team of Cassius Havis, Kegan Bratton, Tim Johnson and Joe Morrissey ran an indoor school-record time of 3:30.52 in its victory at the Edwardsville Tiger Indoor Invitational on March 8 at Principia College.

It's the second victory of the season for the relay team, which also came out on top in the Roger Minton Invite on Feb. 23 at Marion High School.

The Redbirds also got a victory from Kavontay Samelton in the freshman/sophomore shot put and the 4x200 team of Morrissey, Dasani Stewart, Deonte McGoy and Jaden Singleton at the Edwardsville meet.

Alton wraps up its indoor season on Saturday at the Charleston Indoor Invitational at Eastern Illinois University before starting its outdoor season on March 22 at the Southwestern Illinois Relays at Edwardsville High School.