BOYS TRACK: The indoor kings of Charleston

The Alton boys track team celebrated another indoor meet championship on Saturday, winning the large-school division of the Charleston Invitational at the Eastern Illinois University indoor track.

The Redbirds finished with 62 points and won the meet by 26 points over second-place Monticello. They placed first in three events.

Deonte McGoy came out on top in the 60-meter dash in 7.05 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 23.27 seconds. Alton also finished first in the 800-meter relay.

The Redbirds finished second in the 4x400, Dasani Stewart was tied for second with Springfield Southeast's Deon Fairlee in the 60, Ju'Qui Womack finished second in the long jump in 21 feet, 2 inches and seventh in the triple jump in 41-7.25 and Cassius Havis was fifth in the 1,600 in 4:36.27.

The Redbirds shared the team title with Mascoutah in the Roger Minton Invitational on Feb. 23 at Marion.

Alton will compete in the Southwestern Illinois Relays on Friday at Edwardsville High School.