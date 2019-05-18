BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Granite City, Alton set for postseason

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Granite City's Colin Sander (left) goes for a kill while Alton's Kieran Favazza goes for the block in a match earlier in the season. Granite City and Alton will play in the Granite City Regional, which starts on Monday.

After finishing with first winning season in 10 years, the Granite City Warriors boys volleyball season will set its sights on celebrating a regional championship in front of its home fans.

The Warriors start their postseason play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against the Belleville East Lancers in the semifinals of the Granite City Regional at Memorial Gymnasium. It's the fifth time in the last nine years Granite City is hosting a regional.

Alton is also competing in the Granite City Regional. The Redbirds will play Father McGivney in a quarterfinal match at 6 p.m. Monday. The winner of that match plays Edwardsville in the other semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The championship match is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday. The regional champion advances to the Belleville East Sectional, which starts on Friday.

The Warriors will take a 15-10 record into their match with the Lancers. They finished with their second winning season in the 12-year history of the program and their first since 2009.

Now, Granite City is looking to clear the regional semifinal hurdle against Belleville East, which won both meetings in three games over the Warriors this season.

Alton -- which is playing in its fifth varsity season -- had just one victory this season under new head coach Jenna Wiedman, who took over duties for Stacey Ferguson. The Redbirds defeated Living Word Christian Academy on March 22 at the Belleville East Tournament for their only win.

On Monday, Alton will be playing Father McGivney -- a first-year program -- for the second time this season. The Redbirds lost to the Glen Carbon school in two games on April 10.