BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Spikin' it up

Alton's sixth boys volleyball season will begin on Thursday with a new coach.

Volleyball

Jenna Weidmann is taking over coaching duties for the Redbirds. Her debut is at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, when Alton takes on the Metro-East Lutheran Knights at home.

The Redbirds then will compete in the Lancer Volleyball Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Belleville East. Alton will play Father McGivney and Metro East Lutheran on Friday and Belleville East on Saturday.

The Granite City Warriors will start their 12th season this weekend at the Belleville East Tournament. They will play the Belleville East junior varsity team and Belleville West on Friday and Lutheran St. Charles on Saturday.

The Warriors finished 10-13 last year, making it the first time since 2009 they hit the double-digit mark in victories.

Justin Warren returns as GCHS coach this year. He has headed the program since it began in 2008.

Granite City and Alton are the only AdVantage area schools with boys volleyball programs. The two teams will square off on April 16 at GCHS and on May 14 at AHS.

Weidmann is currently an assistant under Stacey Ferguson on the AHS girls volleyball team. This spring, she replaced Ferguson as the head boys volleyball coach. Daniel Campbell headed the program for three seasons before Ferguson took over in 2018.

The Redbirds began varsity play in 2015 after competing in the junior varsity level the year before. Last year, Alton didn't get a victory.