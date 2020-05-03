Brewing into a new normal

× Expand Scott Paulus/Milwaukee Brewers Granite City graduate Chad Spanberger connects at a pitch in a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 11. Spanberger’s first season with the Brewers’ organization has been interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic that has delayed the beginning of the baseball season for more than a month.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second installment in a series of stories catching up with some local athletes who are, or have been playing sports at the professional level and how they are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. Check back daily for the next athlete.

Chad Spanberger was off to a blazing start with the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2020 spring training season, hitting .429 with two home runs and three RBIs in 10 games.

Then came the bad news on March 13.

Spanberger's first season with the Brewers' organization came to a halt as Major League Baseball suspended its operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was a little surprised, but then again, I wasn't because the NBA was cancelled and MLS (Major League Soccer) was cancelled," the Granite City graduate said. "We saw it coming."

Now, Spanberger is back home in Granite City, hoping to get back on the baseball field soon.

"It's nice," Spanberger said. "I haven't cooked many meals. My mom has been doing that. I've been trying to save some money. It's been good."

Spanberger is playing for his third MLB organization in four years. He was traded to the Brewers from the Toronto Blue Jays in November. Spanberger, who was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2017, played with the Blue Jays' Class-AA affiliate in Manchester, N.H., during the 2019 season.

The 24-year-old Spanberger joined a franchise that lost to the eventual World Series champion Washington Nationals in the National League Wild Card game last year. He will play either for the Brewers' Class AA-team in Biloxi, Miss., or their Class-AAA affiliate in San Antonio whenever the season resumes.

"If they want me to play third base, I will," Spanberger said. "If they need me in the outfield, I will. I just want to be able to be consistent offensively and defensively and whatever they need me to do for the team.”

Spanberger said for the first three weeks of spring training, he was excited to play for his new team, which trains at American Family Fields in Phoenix, Ariz.

"It's my third spring training and my third team, so I was on a roll so far," he said. "It's been good so far, meeting new guys and new coaches."

Two days before the baseball season was delayed, Spanberger was in the Brewers' starting lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 11.

"I got to play with all of the big league players and the Dodgers have pretty much their whole lineup," Spanberger said. "It was cool to see them and facing the big league pitchers."

MLB canceled its remaining spring training games due to COVID-19 and delayed the start of the 2020 regular season, which was March 26. There is no exact timetable on when the league will begin its season.

"I thought a maximum of a month maybe to get back into it, but possibly not," Spanberger said. "I'm sure the MLB head people are talking (about plans to resume the season), but other than that, nobody knows what's actually true or just rumors. So we're just hanging out and we'll be ready to go whenever we get the call."

Spanberger said he has been doing his workouts at home during the long layoff.

"I'm pretty lucky," he said. "My parents have a little gym in their basement and I've been working out there. The high school has a little cage that we used in junior baseball. I've been going in there and hitting and doing some ground ball stuff and throwing, just trying to stay in baseball shape for the time being."

Spanberger minor league stats

G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BA OBP SLG OPS

2017 GJ PIO ROK 60 235 49 69 15 2 19 51 2 0 .294 .368 .617 .985

2018 ASH SAL A(Full) 92 349 65 110 20 3 22 75 16 4 .315 .363 .579 .942

2018 DUN FSL A(Adv) 22 78 8 18 2 0 3 9 0 0 .231 .348 .372 .720

2018 LAN MID A(Full) 9 36 6 10 0 1 2 6 1 0 .278 .289 .500 .789

2018 [-] 3 teams 123 463 79 138 22 4 27 90 17 4 .298 .355 .538 .893

2019 NH EAS AA 122 431 46 172 29 1 13 59 4 3 .237 .308 .399 .707

Minors 305 1129 174 566 66 7 59 200 23 7 .274 .340 .501 .841