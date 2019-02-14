Building for the future

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp First-year Granite City wrestling coach John Venne congratulates George Kisor for winning the third-place match at 170 pounds at the Class 3A Granite City Regional on Feb. 2.

Down 7-1 to Belleville West’s Kevion Woods after the first period of the 170-pound third-place match at the Class 3A Granite City Regional on Feb. 2, George Kisor didn’t panic.

“I knew I was down and I needed a lot of points to come back,” the Granite City junior said.

Kisor roared back from the six-point deficit to not only pin Woods in the second period, but clinch his first sectional berth. After the match, his teeth were covered with blood from a busted lip.

“He went out and wrestled hard and went after people the entire time,” first-year Granite City coach John Venne said. “I’m definitely pleased with the effort he put out today.”

Kisor’s hopes of qualifying for the state tournament ended on Feb. 9 after an 0-2 showing at the Joliet Central Sectional. He was the lone Granite City sectional representative.

Now, Kisor and the Warriors are immediately preparing for the 2019-20 season. They’re losing only two wrestlers to graduation.

“I’m hoping for a bright future for our young kids because we have several kids who have made a lot of improvements over the last couple of years,” Venne said.

Granite City had a combined 26 freshmen and sophomores on its team. Kisor, juniors David Groetecke and Michael Boyd, sophomores Storhm Jones and George Wallace, and senior Michael Whitford were among the top returning wrestlers from last year’s team.

“It was rough,” Kisor said. “Our team was taking a beating. Our kids were getting beat up. We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores in the lineup and they’re taking their lumps from seniors. Now, everybody’s getting back in the groove.”

Venne, a 1996 state champion at GCHS, took over the program for George Kirgan this winter. His tenure got off to a rough start as he missed the second week of practice because of chicken pox.

“I couldn’t come to school for a week and I couldn’t do anything for a week, so I had to pretty much coordinate everything with (assistant coaches Justin) Valencia and (Jake) Janek through phone calls and text messaging on what to cover in practice,” the first-year coach said.

The Warriors didn’t celebrate another winning season in Venne’s first year as coach. They finished 6-16, the first losing season in the 85-year history of the program.

“It’s been a long season,” Venne said. “I had kids who took a lot of growing pains and lumps and learning, but it’s all part of the process. Our goal is simply work to get better and better. I think what we did from the beginning of the year until now, we got better.”

Kisor, who finished his season at 17-11, said all of the coaches were helpful despite the long season.

“They’re really good in keeping positive energy in us because they know it’s rough,” the junior said. “Nobody likes losing, so they’re trying to keep our heads up and keep going at it so we’re out there on that podium at the end of the day.”

Kisor said he was thrilled to be on the podium when he received his third-place medal at regionals.

“I’m happy I’m that kid,” he said.

