Cardinals Academic Program offers at-home activities

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Tuesday that selected activities from the award-winning Cardinals Academic Program will be offered online at cardinals.com/cap for students to take advantage of while learning from home. In addition, students may bring one of their completed worksheets to the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum for one free child’s admission to the museum with one paid adult admission once the museum reopens.

“This is a great opportunity for the Cardinals to offer something a little different,” said Brian Finch, manager of tours and museum operations for the Cardinals. “It also provides a light at the end of the tunnel with the incentive to complete an activity for an opportunity to visit our museum once we reopen.”

CAP is a field trip-based educational experience for students in the third through eighth grades that combines elements of the game of baseball with school curriculum. Each unit was designed with an emphasis on state standards from Missouri and Illinois along with federal Common Core guidelines where students apply their knowledge to real- world situations. Since its inception in 2006, the Cardinals have welcomed more than 125,000 students to the CAP experience.

In addition to these CAP activities, the Cardinals Museum is also posting daily content to its social media platforms. Fans can enjoy videos, photo features and stories from the Cardinals Museum staff by visiting @cardinalsnation on both Facebook and Instagram.

