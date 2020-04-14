Cardinals establish fund to assist employees

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced an additional $1 million fund to support seasonal and game-day Busch Stadium contract employees impacted by postponed games and events at Busch Stadium.

The first fund, which was announced as part of the league-wide 30-Club, $30-million effort in March, will aid approximately 1,350 part-time and game-day Cardinals employees, including ushers, event staff, scoreboard operators, grounds crew, retail staff, carpenters, laborers, interns, and others affected by the delay to the season’s start. Financial support for these employees will range from $500 to $1,275, depending on tenure and other factors, with checks being mailed or funds being available through direct deposit starting today (April 14).

The second fund, announced Tuesday, is being created through a $1 million grant by Cardinals Care, the team’s community foundation. The Cardinals Care Relief Fund is designed to provide relief to 2020 seasonal and game-day Busch Stadium contract employees experiencing financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This group of workers, estimated to be close to 1,900, includes concession employees, emergency medical and security personnel, cleanup crew members, and others who work for companies that contract with the Cardinals to provide services to the team. Cardinals Care is partnering with the St. Louis Community Foundation, which is holding and administering the fund, to process eligible recipients and implement the grant program. Eligible recipients will receive a one-time grant of $450. Any excess funds left after the initial grants are processed will go to cases of severe hardship.

“We are committed to helping the St. Louis community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said. “Providing financial support for our seasonal and game-day employees is critical, and we consider all Busch Stadium workers — regardless of what company name is on their paycheck — to be part of the Cardinals family.”

Busch Stadium contract employees eligible for grant assistance from the Cardinals Care Relief Fund should apply for support at cardinals.com/relief. Applicants who have direct inquiries concerning the fund or the application process can contact jpraytor@stlgives.org.

“We’re grateful that the organization is in a position to help support those financially impacted in our region,” said Michael Hall, vice president, community relations and executive director of Cardinals Care. “We remain committed to helping the community get through these difficult times.”

