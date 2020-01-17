Cardinals-themed holiday weekend to kick off 2020 season

The 24th annual Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up (#CardsWarmUp) and the Cardinals Caravan (#CardsCaravan) highlight a busy Cardinals-themed holiday weekend that kicks off the 2020 season.

Winter Warm-Up — the largest fundraising effort for the Cardinals Care charitable fund — returns to the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch from Saturday, Jan. 18, through Monday, Jan. 20, with appearances from more than 60 players, coaches and alumni. For the most complete schedule and up-to-date Winter Warm-Up information, visit cardinals.com/WWU.

The 2020 Cardinals Caravan, presented by Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance, departs Busch Stadium on Friday morning. Over the course of the weekend, more than 30 current and former players will visit 20 cities throughout Cardinals Nation along six different routes before returning to St. Louis on Monday night. For complete information on all caravan stops, visit cardinals.com/caravan.

MLB Network’s Fran Charles will host a screening of the new MLB Network Presents documentary, “Birds of a Different Game: The ‘80s Cardinals” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at FOX Sports Midwest Live! inside Ballpark Village. Hall of Famers Whitey Herzog and Ozzie Smith will be on site, along with Cardinals alums Tommy Herr and John Tudor, for an exclusive Q&A following the screening. The event is free and open to the public.

The 62nd annual St. Louis Baseball Writers’ Dinner takes place at the Marriott Grand Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 19. Fans will enjoy a night of fun and entertainment as the dinner honors the 2019 National League Central Champion Cardinals team. The evening will be highlighted by special guests and the presentation of the Red Schoendienst Medal, J.G. Taylor Spink “St. Louis Baseball Man of the Year” Award and the Branch Rickey Award. To purchase tickets or for more information about the St. Louis Baseball Writer’s Dinner, visit stlouisbbwaa.com.

