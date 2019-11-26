Cardinals to host holiday gift drive

The St. Louis Cardinals Front Office and Cardinals Care are teaming up with Delaware North Sportservice, the American Red Cross, KMOV, Rawlings Sporting Goods, Fontbonne University, Companion Bakery, The Cup, the St. Louis Surge and the St. Louis Blues for the eighth annual Holiday Gift Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 4, to provide gifts to area youths in need and children of military families at Scott Air Force Base.

Fans can support this gift drive for local children of all ages by dropping off new, unwrapped toys or gift cards at the ticket windows at Busch Stadium along Eighth Street. Fredbird and volunteers from each partnering organization will be there, between Spruce and Clark streets, to collect gifts from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. Fans who make a donation will receive a token of appreciation from the Cardinals and a complimentary hot chocolate from Delaware North Sportservice.

Last year, the organization collected, wrapped and distributed nearly 1,600 toys for children in the St. Louis area. Additionally, fans have dropped off more than 9,100 toys and gift cards at Busch Stadium since the event’s inception.

“Year after year, our fans come out and show how much they care about kids in our community by donating to our annual gift drive,” said Michael Hall, vice president of community relations and executive director of Cardinals Care. “We are so grateful for the support from our partners and our local community.”

A portion of the toys and gift cards will be given out by Fredbird during Breakfast with Santa at Scott Air Force Base, hosted by the American Red Cross. The remaining gifts will be distributed to select Cardinals Care partner agencies including Angels’ Arms, Annie Malone Children & Family Service Center, SouthSide Early Childhood Center, The James Project, Youth in Need and Marygrove, throughout the holiday season.

Fans can learn more about the gift drive at cardinals.com/giftdrive.

