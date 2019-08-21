Cardinals to induct 2019 Hall of Fame class Saturday

The St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame presented by Edward Jones will celebrate the sixth annual induction ceremony at 3 p.m. Saturday at FOX Sports Midwest Live! in Ballpark Village.

Three Cardinals greats — Scott Rolen, Jason Isringhausen and Mort Cooper — will be formally enshrined, joining the 40 current members. The event is free and open to the public. Viewing space in Ballpark Village is first-come, first-served.

Timeline

10 a.m. — Cardinals Museum opens

10 a.m.-noon — Saturday Signings at the Cardinals Museum with Cardinals Hall of Famer Ray Lankford, presented by Heartland Coca-Cola

11 a.m. — Ballpark Village opens

3 p.m. — 2019 Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony begins

4:15 p.m. — Gates open at Busch Stadium – Edward Jones Hall of Fame Mystery Baseball Cap (30,000 fans, ages 16+)

6 p.m. — Pregame ceremony honoring the new 2019 Cardinals Hall of Fame inductees

6:15 p.m. — First Pitch (Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals)

The St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame was established as a way to recognize the exceptional careers and significant achievements of the greatest players in Cardinals history, as well as those who have made extraordinary contributions to the organization. Each member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame is permanently enshrined in the Cardinals Hall of Fame Gallery presented by Edward Jones on the second floor of Cardinals Nation in Ballpark Village, just outside the entrance to the team’s museum. The Hall of Fame Gallery is free and open to the public. On Opening Day 2014, the Cardinals dedicated the Hall of Fame with an Inaugural Class, consisting of 22 Cardinals who are either enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame as Cardinals or whose number has been retired by the club. Each year, a new class is inducted into the Hall of Fame selected via a formal process which includes fans, a Red Ribbon Panel of baseball experts and the team.

Scott Rolen (Modern Era Player — Fan Selection)

Years: 2002 – 2007, .286/.370/.510, 678 H, 421 R, 173 2Bs, 111 HR, 453 RBI (661 Games)

In his five plus seasons with the Cardinals, Scott Rolen dominated the hot corner, winning Gold Gloves in 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2006. He was named a National League All-Star in 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006, and captured a Silver Slugger award in 2002. In 2004, Rolen slashed .314/.409/.598 with 34 home runs and 124 RBI. His stellar 2004 campaign continued during the postseason with his pennant-clinching, two-run homer off Roger Clemens in the 6th inning of Game 7 of the National League Championship Series vs. Houston. During Busch Stadium II’s final season in 2005, Rolen was voted by Cardinals fans as the third baseman to the All-Busch Stadium team. In 2006, Rolen helped the club to its 10th World Championship, closing out the postseason with a 10-game hitting streak.

Jason Isringhausen (Modern Era Player — Fan Selection)

Years: 2002 – 2008, 217 Saves, 2.98 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 373 SO, 408.0 IP (401 Games)

Jason Isringhausen spent seven seasons as the Cardinals closer. During his tenure, the Cardinals won the Central Division four times, capturing the pennant in 2004 and 2006 and winning the World Series in 2006. He registered a National League-best 47 saves in 2004, tying Lee Smith’s franchise record, until Trevor Rosenthal saved 48 in 2015. An All-Star in 2005, “Izzy” holds the franchise record for saves with 217 and ranks third among Cardinals relief pitchers with 373 strikeouts. His 401 appearances, all in relief, are the sixth most in club history.

Mort Cooper (Veteran Era Player — Red Ribbon Panel Selection)

Years: 1938 – 1945, 105-50, 2.77 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 105 CG, 28 SHO, 1480.1 IP (228 Games)

A big, burly right-hander known for his blazing fastball, Mort Cooper came up through the Cardinals farm system and made his debut at the end of 1938 season with a three-hit, complete game win in Philadelphia. Cooper would go on to anchor the Cardinals pitching staff during the most successful three-year stretch in franchise history (1942-44), winning at least 20 games in each of those years (one of just three players in Cardinals history to achieve such a feat). A two-time All-Star, Mort won the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 1942 after leading the league in wins (22), ERA (1.78) and shutouts (10). A two-time champion, Cooper ranks second in franchise history in World Series games started (6) and innings pitched (45.0).

Cardinals Hall of Fame Members

Jim Bottomley, Ken Boyer, Sam Breadon, Harry Brecheen, Lou Brock, Jack Buck, August A. “Gussie” Busch Jr., Chris Carpenter, Vince Coleman, Dizzy Dean, Jim Edmonds, Curt Flood, Bob Forsch, Frank Frisch, Bob Gibson, Chick Hafey, Jesse Haines, Whitey Herzog, Rogers Hornsby, George Kissell, Tony La Russa, Ray Lankford, Marty Marion, Pepper Martin, Tim McCarver, Willie McGee, Mark McGwire, Joe Medwick, Johnny Mize, Terry Moore, Stan Musial, Branch Rickey, Red Schoendienst, Mike Shannon, Ted Simmons, Enos Slaughter, Ozzie Smith, Billy Southworth, Bruce Sutter and Joe Torre

2019 Cardinals Hall of Fame Red Ribbon Selection Committee

Tom Ackerman, Frank Cusumano, Derrick Goold, Whitey Herzog, Benjamin Hochman, Rick Hummel, Randy Karraker, Martin Kilcoyne, Jenifer Langosch, Tony La Russa, Bernie Miklasz, Joe Ostermeier, Rob Rains and Brian Walton.

Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum

The 8,000-square-foot St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum on the second floor of Cardinals Nation in Ballpark Village celebrates the rich history of baseball in St. Louis and the legacy of one of baseball’s most storied franchises. Since its creation in 2014, the Cardinals Hall of Fame, presented by Edward Jones, has inducted 43 former Cardinal players, coaches and executives. The Cardinals’ museum collection is the largest team-held collection in baseball and is second only to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in terms of size with over 22,000 memorabilia items and hundreds of thousands of archived photographs. Fans can learn more about the museum at cardinals.com/museum.

