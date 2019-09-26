Cat scratch fever

× Expand photo by New Hampshire Fisher Cats GCHS graduate Chad Spanberger connects on a pitch while playing a home game with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Toronto Blue Jays’ Double-A affiliate.

Chad Spanberger found a new home in his third professional baseball season this year.

The former Granite City baseball standout headed east to play for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Toronto Blue Jays’ Class-AA affiliate. The team plays its home games in Manchester, N.H.

Spanberger earned a spot to play at New Hampshire on April 1, giving him a chance to visit New England for the first time. He had played in Colorado, Michigan, Florida and North Carolina in his first two seasons of minor league ball.

“It was a good experience,” Spanberger said. “The first two months were pretty cold. But after that, it was beautiful.”

A year ago, Spanberger — who will be 24 on Nov. 1 — played for three teams. He was a member of the Colorado Rockies’ Class-A squad in Asheville, N.C., for three months. After getting traded to the Blue Jays organization, Spanberger played for Toronto’s Class-A affiliate in Lansing, Mich., and its Class-A Advanced team in Dunedin, Fla.

Spanberger said he was thrilled to play the whole season with one team. He competed in 122 games with the Fisher Cats, more than any other player on the squad.

“It was very nice, especially since you don’t have to move and you don’t have to worry about the extra stuff outside of baseball,” Spanberger said. “We had 28 people who came in and left our team, so we had a bunch of people. We probably had 55 different people on our team at some point this year.”

Spanberger hit 13 home runs and 59 RBIs and a team-high 29 doubles, but batted .237 and struck out 117 times. The 2014 GCHS graduate said playing in the Eastern League was challenging.

“Personally, I would say I underperformed from what I expected going into it,” Spanberger said. “But once I got there and I started playing, I was like, ‘Well, not many people are hitting unreal in this league.’ It’s a pretty tough league to hit in.”

Spanberger had a 10-game hitting streak that started on July 31 and ended on Aug. 14. He batted .389 (14 for 36) with a homer and two RBIs.

“It was definitely good for myself and the team,” Spanberger said.

The Fisher Cats, who were managed by two-time World Series champion Mike Mordecai, didn’t celebrate another winning season as they finished fifth in the Eastern League’s Eastern Division at 63-76. They beat the Portland Sea Dogs (62-77) on the final day of the regular season on Sept. 2 to avoid last place in the six-team division. Last year, New Hampshire won the Eastern League title.

“We had a pretty good team,” Spanberger said. “Our record doesn’t show it.”

Spanberger, who is living in Kansas City, Mo., during the offseason, played three years of college ball at the University of Arkansas before getting drafted by the Rockies in 2017. He’s the third Granite City player this decade to play professional baseball, joining Jake DePew and Cody Daily.

“Every day is a good day to play a game, so you can’t ever be mad about it,” Spanberger said.

Spanberger’s statistics

2017

Grand Junction (Colo.) Rockies

19 HRs, 51 RBIs, 69 hits, .294 BA

2018

Asheville (N.C.) Tourists

22 HRs, 75 RBIs, 110 hits, .315 BA

Lansing (Mich.) Lugnuts

2 HRs, 6 RBIs, 10 hits, .278 BA

Dunedin (Fla.) Blue Jays

3 HRs, 9 RBIs, 18 hits, .231 BA

2019

New Hampshire Fisher Cats

13 HRs, 59 RBIs, 102 hits, .237 BA

