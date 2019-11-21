Celebrating the class of ‘19

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The Granite City Sports Hall of Fame inductees pose after the ceremony on Nov. 8 at the Granite City High School Performing Arts Center.

Long before he became coach of the Edwardsville boys and girls tennis programs, Dave Lipe was a standout for the Granite City boys tennis team.

When he was a senior, he earned the team’s Most Valuable Player award, qualified for the state tournament and helped the Warriors win their first and only sectional championship.

The efforts earned him a spot in this year’s Granite City Sports Hall of Fame. He was among 17 individuals inducted at the ceremony Nov. 8 at the Performing Arts Center in Granite City High School.

“This was a really amazing night,” Lipe said. “I’m very grateful to the committee. I’m from Granite City and I’m proud to be from Granite City. I feel honored to be in that class.”

The GCHS Sports Hall of Fame, which started in 1987, had its 17th ceremony and its second in three years.

“The purpose of the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame is to honor those who served recognition through their efforts and contributions in the competitive arena of athletic participation,” said GCHS principal Daren DePew, the HOF chairman.

This year’s ceremony honored Cindy Gavilsky, a Hall of Fame committee member who passed away July 11.

“Cindy did a lot of great work in our community,” DePew said. “She’s going to be sorely missed and she was a big part of our Hall of Fame committee.”

Chris Rongey, a 1995 GCHS graduate who works for St. Louis sports radio station WXOS, was the emcee for this year’s ceremony. He also worked as the emcee in 2017.

In 1984, Lipe helped the Warriors edge Marquette Catholic by two points for the sectional title. GCHS had 19 points and qualified for state as a team.

The Warriors clinched the sectional title after Lipe defeated Civic Memorial’s Scott Hourge for third place in singles.

Also that year, GCHS was merged into one school after the district had two high schools — North and South — for 10 years. Lipe played three years at North before the merger.

Lipe has been coaching the Edwardsville tennis programs since 1994. He has won more than 800 matches in the boys and girls divisions. The boys and girls teams have won a combined 37 sectional and 29 Southwestern Conference titles during his tenure with the Tigers.

Lipe said he was thrilled to be part of a talented Hall of Fame class that included a state champion wrestler in John Venne and two all-state soccer players in Billy Hency and Tim Henson.

“I kept looking around saying, ‘I’ve got to be the worst athlete up here with all those tremendous athletes.’ I’m honored and humbled to be a part of that group,” he said.

Five teams were also inducted in this year’s ceremony. One of them was the 1991 GCHS girls soccer team, which played in the state tournament for the first time in program history and finished fourth.

The squad was coached by Gene Baker, who’s had eight of his boys teams inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“It’s important for history,” said Ginger Harrison, one of the members of the ‘91 Warriors and a physical education teacher at GCHS. “I think it’s important for those kids who are in school now to know so many of us who are teachers now what we just did this weekend.”

Granite City Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019

Individuals

Mike Baker

Stephanie Boyer

Ryan Davis

Jared Embick

Tom Greco

Billy Hency

Tim Henson

Mike Jaros

Allen Kirgan

George Kirgan

Dave Lipe

Don Miller

Jimmy Moske

Mike Robertson

Rich Skirball

Stan Stajduhar

John Venne

Teams

1970 GCHS baseball

1979 GCHS North baseball

1991 GCHS girls soccer

1993 Granite City Mid-States hockey

1995 GCHS wrestling

