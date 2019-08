Answer the question here

The answer to the July 25 sports trivia question is Carl Luehmann. He guided the GCHS boys basketball program to its last regional championship in the 2001-02 season. The Warriors bested Triad 82-62 in the regional finals before losing 54-47 to Collinsville in the sectional semifinals.

Last issue's winner was Bev Schaake. Winners are verified by email.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter