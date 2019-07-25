Championship at stake in weekend Dynamo Pro match

Dynamo Pro

Dynamo Pro Wrestling announces an all-ages professional wrestling event Saturday at Concordia Turners Gymnasium, 6432 Gravois Ave. in St. Louis.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Tickets for children age 5-12 are $5. Tickets are free for children younger than 5. Advance tickets can be purchased at dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com.

In the main event, the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship will be on the line as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “Lights Out” Adrian Surge will defend the championship in a fatal four-way match against three opponents at the same time. All three challengers will be looking to regain the top prize in Dynamo Pro Wrestling. “The King of Chaos” Ricky Cruz is the only “triple crown” champion in the history of Dynamo Pro Wrestling, having held the heavyweight, D-1, and tag team championships. The current Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion, Ricky Cruz wants to make history as the first man to hold both singles championships in Dynamo Pro Wrestling at the same time. C.J. Shine is also a former Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion, having held the championship in late 2018. At the last event at Gateway Harley-Davidson, C.J. Shine captured the Gateway Harley-Davidson championship. Mike Outlaw is also no stranger to championship gold in Dynamo Pro Wrestling. A former Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight and D-1 champion, Mike Outlaw wants the opportunity to become the first three-time Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion. One thing is for certain: this championship match will be one of the most important matches in the history of Dynamo Pro Wrestling.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard-hitting, fast-paced, edge-of-your-seat professional wrestling action. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, visit the website and social media pages.

