Championships on the line at New Year's Brawl

Dynamo Pro Wrestling announces an all-ages professional wrestling event on Saturday at Concordia Turners Gymnasium, 6432 Gravois Ave. in St. Louis. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 each in advance and $15 each the day of the event. Tickets for children age 5-12 are $5 each. Tickets for children younger than 5 are free. Advance tickets can be purchased at dynamoprowrestling.com.

Four blockbuster matchups with championship implications have already been signed for this great night of professional wrestling action. One match will feature a fatal four-way match for the Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team championship. The reigning champions, The Arch City Mercenaries, will defend their championship against three teams. In one corner will be former Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions The Agents of Chaos. Xavier Shadowz recently competed for the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship match at Thanksgiving SLAM! Big Vik will be returning from nearly two months away from Dynamo Pro Wrestling after attacking a Dynamo Pro Wrestling official. These two men are ready to reclaim the Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team championship. In the second corner will be another set of former Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions, The Unlikely Heroes. At last month’s Thanksgiving SLAM!, Jackal and Ricky Rodriguez pinned Jimmi LaFleur and Tony Esteem at the same time during a six-man tag team match. The Unlikely Heroes want to become two-time Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions. In the final corner will be the team of Moses and Rahim de la Suede. These newcomers to Dynamo Pro Wrestling made a major statement at Thanksgiving SLAM! by defeating the team of Savanna Stone and James Brady. One thing is for certain, the best team will walk into 2020 as the Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions.

“The Empress of Evil” Rahne Victoria will make her return to the Concordia Turners Gymnasium, defending her Dynamo Pro Wrestling women’s championship again the challenge of Haley Shadows. Since winning the Dynamo Pro Wrestling women’s championship nearly 18 months ago, Rahne Victoria has taken on all challengers throughout the Midwest in defense of her championship. Hayley Shadows wants to make an immediate statement in Dynamo Pro Wrestling. At New Year’s Brawl, these two women will compete for the Dynamo Pro Wrestling women’s championship.

Also signed for New Year’s Brawl will be the first defense of the Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 championship by the new champion Camaro Jackson. At Thanksgiving SLAM!, Camaro Jackson won the Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 championship in a triple threat match. The new champion has informed Dynamo Pro Wrestling management that he wants to be a fighting champion. Dynamo Pro Wrestling quickly granted his wish. Camaro Jackson will defend his Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 championship at New Year’s Brawl against “The Yoga Monster” Mike Sydal.

And, in the main event, the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship will be on the line as former Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion Mike Outlaw will take on reigning champion “Lights Out” Adrian Surge. For the past four months, these two men have been waging war over the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship. At August Heatwave, Mike Outlaw lost his first chance at the championship, but left Surge laying in the ring as he struck Surge with the championship belt. During the pre-event festivities for the 2019 RIOT on the River tournament, Outlaw and Surge participated in a pull-apart brawl. Later in the evening, Outlaw stunned the Dynamo Pro Wrestling fans in attendance by defeating Surge in the semifinals of the RIOT on the River tournament. At Halloween Fight Night, “Lights Out” Adrian Surge let his anger get the better of him and struck Mike Outlaw with the Dynamo Pro Wrestling championship belt, losing the match by disqualification. Dynamo Pro Wrestling management has decided that the issues between these two men need to be settled at New Year’s Brawl. This Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship match will be defended in a two out of three falls match. Who will walk into 2020 wearing the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship? The only way to find out is to attend Dynamo Pro Wrestling’s New Year’s Brawl and witness this outstanding night of professional wrestling live at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard-hitting, fast-paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. For additional information, visit www.dynamoprowrestling.com, www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Concordia Turners Gymnasium venue information, visit concordiaturners.org and www.facebook.com/concordiaturners.

