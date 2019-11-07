Charleston-bound Warrior

× Expand Emma Cox swims for her club team, the Flyers Aquatic Swim Team, during the summer. The Granite City senior plans to swim for Eastern Illinois University next year.

Emma Cox had reason to be thrilled on Sept. 25.

That’s when the Granite City senior swimmer decided to make Eastern Illinois University her home for the next four years.

“It’s a big weight off of my shoulders that I know where I’m going now,” Cox said.

Cox has verbally committed to swim for the NCAA Division I school in Charleston. She plans to major in education.

“I chose it because it’s not too far away,” Cox said. “My family is important to me and they can come watch my meets. They have a really good team environment. The academic program is good. I want to be a teacher. It’s a good strong teaching school.”

Cox will continue a long swimming career that started at age 5 when she competed on a summer league team with her stepsister. She’s a member of the Granite City High swimming team and competes with the Flyers Aquatic Swim Team in St. Louis.

“I have done it (swimming) my whole life,” said Cox, who turned 18 on Nov. 6. “I wouldn’t have done it as long as I did if I didn’t love it.”

Cox will be competing in the IHSA Springfield Sectional on Nov. 16 with her GCHS girls swimming team at Eisenhower Pool. She has been successful in sectional competition, earning seven medals in three years.

Cox said she’s upset that she’s competing in her final year with the Warriors.

“It’s going to be a bittersweet feeling,” said Cox, who also was a member of the Marching Warriors band. “I’ll be very sad when it’s over.”

The senior hopes to end her prep swimming career with her first trip to the state meet, scheduled for Nov. 22 at New Trier High School in Winnetka.

“State will be a dream,” she said. “The times are quite fast. I think I’m pretty close in the 100-yard backstroke. I think I’m a second off. As long as I keep working hard, that would be awesome if I make it.”

Cox joined the FAST squad last year after competing with the Rockwood Swim Club for several years.

“My coach Derek (Shipp) has been coaching us for a couple of months now because we lost our old coach,” Cox said. “He’s doing a really good job. He’s pushing us really hard. We’re all settling in to his harder coaching skills. But I’m enjoying it a lot. It’s like a family more than a team.”

Cox first visited EIU in her sophomore year. She decided to join the Panthers swimming team after making a visit to the school on Sept. 25. Cox also considered Western Illinois University and the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

“I’ve been there all day and (EIU coach Evan Shouldko) showed me around the pool facilities and the rec center and all of that,” Cox said. “I got the full tour and it’s a very beautiful pool.”

Cox will join an Eastern Illinois program that finished sixth in the Summit League the last two years. She said she’s excited to be competing with a Division I program.

“It’s a huge opportunity and I’m grateful to be a part of it,” Cox said.

Emma Cox’s sectional results

2016: Third in 500-yard freestyle, fifth in 100-yard backstroke, sixth in 400-yard freestyle relay

2017: Fourth in 500-yard freestyle, sixth in 400-yard freestyle relay

2018: Third in 200-yard freestyle, fourth in 100-yard backstroke

