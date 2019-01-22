CHEER: All-conference Redbirds

Submitted photo Lauren Weiner (left) and Grace Napp of Alton were selected on the first all-Southwestern Conference cheerleading team this year.

Alton cheerleaders Grace Napp and Lauren Weiner received some more honors on Monday at the first annual Southwestern Conference Cheerleading Championships.

Napp and Weiner became the first Alton cheerleaders to earn all-Southwestern Conference honors. All-league awards were given out after the five-team event ended.

Alton finished third in the competition. Edwardsville, which had five all-conference selections, was first, followed by O'Fallon in second. Belleville West was fourth and Belleville East came in fifth.

Recently, Napp and Weiner joined teammate Jeanea Epps on the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association all-state team.

Weiner, a junior, earned all-conference honors in girls track last spring after finishing third in the pole vault at the SWC meet in East St. Louis.