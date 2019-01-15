CHEER: Alton gets three on ICCA all-state team

× Expand Submitted photo Grace Napp, Jeanea Epps and Lauren Weiner were named to the ICCA all-state cheer team for the Alton Redbirds recently.

The Alton Redbirds got three cheerleaders onto the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association (ICCA) all-state team.

Grace Napp, Lauren Weiner and Jeanea Epps all made the cut for AHS. The Redbirds also nabbed a fourth place finish in coed competition and Civic Memorial was third in medium varsity to represent the Riverbend.

The 35th annual ICCA Championships were conducted on Jan. 5-6 at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.