CHEER: Bearcat fever

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana senior Emily Brinkley will join the McKendree University cheerleading squad next year. She's flanked by her family members, Roxana coaches Stephanie Palen and Cindy Welker and McKendree coach Bianca Bergman.

After helping the Roxana cheerleading squad participate in state competition for the second year in a row this winter, seniors Emily Brinkely and Isabella Scheibe will continue to cheer in the next level as they recently announced they will join the McKendree University cheerleading squad for the 2019-2020 school year.

Brinkely and Scheibe have competed with the Shells' cheerleading squad all four years. This winter, they helped Roxana finish third in the small team at the Edwardsville Sectional to earn a trip to the state round at Bloomington. Brinkley also was named onto the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association all-state team.

"I've been cheering for the Shells since I was in fifth grade," Brinkley said. "It's something that is a big part of who I am. It's definitely something that I will always take with me."

Brinkley and Scheibe will join a McKendree team that is coached by Bianca Bergman, who is in her second stint with the Bearcats. She coached the program from 2012-2016 and returned in 2018.

"Whenever I visited there last summer, I really enjoyed the campus," Scheibe said. "It's small like our hometown. Their cheer team is really good and I'm excited to be a part of their program."