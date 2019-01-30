CHEER: Ready for Bloomington

× Expand Submitted photo The Alton cheerleaders clinch a state berth after placing fifth in the co-ed division of the Mahomet-Seymour Sectional over the weekend.

Before they head to Bloomington for the IHSA state competition, the Alton, Civic Memorial and Roxana cheerleading teams will be having send-off rallies at their respective schools on Thursday.

Roxana will be the first team to have a send-off, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CM's send-off is scheduled for 5 p.m., and the cheerleaders will be escorted by the Bethalto Fire Department and the school's resource officer. Alton will leave at 6 p.m. at Horace Mann Elementary School.

Alton, CM and Roxana will represent the Riverbend at the state event this weekend at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Preliminaries start on Friday and finals are scheduled for Saturday.

On Friday, CM will perform at 9:05 a.m. in the medium team division, Roxana will perform at 11:55 a.m. in the small team division and Alton will perform at 5:15 p.m. in the co-ed division.

All three teams qualified for state by finishing in the top five in their respective sectional on Saturday. Roxana finished third in the small team division, CM came in fifth in the medium team division and Alton was fifth in the co-ed division.

Chloe Bayer, Chloe Bazzell, Maddy Brahler, Jeanea Epps, Sam Keller, Daysha Lacey, Mackenzie Leonard, Ellie Levi, Reilly McDonald, Grace Napp, Morgan Rauscher, Layni Sebold, Khrystyne Shultz, Anzaria Simon, Torre Simon, Lauren Weiner, Arielle Williams and Jania Womack make up the Alton cheerleading squad, coached by Breonna Pettigrew.

Ashley Alexander, Kennedy Bickmore, Alexis Boverie, Taylor Brown, Julia Brown, Cahki Clark, Jenna Daniels, Kayleigh Finegan, Kyleigh Heflin, Hailey Keller, Kenadee Lambert, Rayann Lawrence, Evan McIntire, Leslie Nunez, Shelby Paschedag, Aaliyah Robinson, Marissa Rorie, Quinn Saviers, Melina Schillinger, Emily Westerhold, Hannah Yates and Jacquie Zangori make up the CM cheerleading squad, which is coached by Tess Henke.

Roxana's members include Emily Brinkley, Madyson Flatt, Katie Graham, Isabella Scheibe, Kortni Laws, Anna McLain, Valerie Nyswonger, Hannah White, Taylor Baalman, Jalyn Hoorman, Grace Brock, Payton Hartman, Piper Martin, Emily Ogle and Taylor Scroggins. They are coached by Stephanie Palen and Cindy Welker.