CHEER: Three for the road

× Expand Submitted photo The Roxana cheerleaders have qualified for state competition after placing third in the Edwardsville Sectional over the weekend.

Three Riverbend cheerleading teams will be making the trip to the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington to compete in state competition.

The Alton Redbirds, Civic Memorial Eagles and the Roxana Shells will represent the area at the state event, which starts Friday and ends Saturday. Roxana will compete in the small team division, CM will participate in the medium team division and Alton will be in the co-ed team division.

All three teams got top five finishes in their respective divisions in sectional competition on Saturday. Alton placed fifth with an 81.04 in the co-ed division at the Mahomet-Seymour Sectional. Roxana came in third with a 76.71 in the small team division and CM finished fifth with a 79.40 in the medium team division at the Edwardsville Sectional.

The Alton cheerleaders qualified for state competition for the second time. The Redbirds also competed in 2007.

“Seasons back I sat my coaching staff down to announce we were going to significantly change the program by opening up the team for boys to join the squad," Alton coach Breonna Pettigrew said. "This was new, and uncommon for the schools in our area. It meant as coaches we were going to have to educate ourselves, break down some stigmas, and prepare for the new dynamic. In the beginning there were challenges, but we also started to see progress. Now looking back, it was the best decision we made for our cheerleaders. Alton Cheer has found its identity.”

Chloe Bayer, Chloe Bazzell, Maddy Brahler, Jeanea Epps, Sam Keller, Daysha Lacey, Mackenzie Leonard, Ellie Levi, Reilly McDonald, Grace Napp, Morgan Rauscher, Layni Sebold, Khrystyne Shultz, Anzaria Simon, Torre Simon, Lauren Weiner, Arielle Williams and Jania Womack make up the Alton cheerleading squad.

Epps, Napp and Weiner earned all-state honors from the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association. Napp and Weiner were named to the all-Southwestern Conference team.

CM qualified for state for the ninth time in program history and for the first time since 2016. The Eagles competed at state seven straight years from 2006-2012.

Ashley Alexander, Kennedy Bickmore, Alexis Boverie, Taylor Brown, Julia Brown, Cahki Clark, Jenna Daniels, Kayleigh Finegan, Kyleigh Heflin, Hailey Keller, Kenadee Lambert, Rayann Lawrence, Evan McIntire, Leslie Nunez, Shelby Paschedag, Aaliyah Robinson, Marissa Rorie, Quinn Saviers, Melina Schillinger, Emily Westerhold, Hannah Yates and Jacquie Zangori make up the CM cheerleading squad, which is coached by Tess Henke.

The Roxana cheerleaders will be competing at state for the second year in a row and the sixth time in program history. Members include Emily Brinkley, Madyson Flatt, Katie Graham, Isabella Scheibe, Kortni Laws, Anna McLain, Valerie Nyswonger, Hannah White, Taylor Baalman, Jalyn Hoorman, Grace Brock, Payton Hartman, Piper Martin, Emily Ogle and Taylor Scroggins. They are coached by Stephanie Palen and Cindy Welker.

Brinkley was named to the ICCA all-state team.

× Expand Submitted photo The Alton cheerleaders clinch a state berth after placing fifth in the co-ed division of the Mahomet-Seymour Sectional over the weekend.