CHEERLEADING: A weekend to remember

The Roxana cheerleading team, coached by Stephanie Palen, placed sixth in the small team division at the IHSA State Championships over the weekend in Bloomington.

The Roxana cheerleading team enjoyed a memorable trip to Bloomington over the weekend.

The Shells finished sixth out of 10 teams with a score of 84.97 in the small team division of the IHSA State Championships at Grossinger Motors Arena. Roxana not only turned in its best finish in program history, it also competed in the finals for the first time.

Carterville won the state title with a 89.87. Farmington, St. Edward, Greenville and North Boone rounded out the top five.

Roxana was one of three AdVantage area schools that competed in the two-day IHSA state event. East Alton-Wood River, which made its fifth trip to state, participated in the small team division and finished 21st in the preliminaries on Friday. Granite City made its first state appearance and placed 25th in the co-ed division.

The Shells qualified for finals by finishing eighth with a 83.44 in the preliminaries. The top 10 finishers in each division qualify for finals.

Roxana qualified for state for the third year in a row after finishing third with an 81.03 in the small team-2 division at the Carterville Sectional on Feb. 1.

The Roxana cheerleaders, coached by Stephanie Palen, are comprised of freshman Ariana Woods, sophomores Jada Covington, Piper Martin, Emily Ogle, Payton Hartman and Sydnee Simms and Kaylee Ward, juniors Taylor Baalman, Paige Matheny and Jayln Hoormann and seniors Anna McLain, Valerie Nyswonger, Hannah White and Kortni Laws.