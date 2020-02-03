CHEERLEADING: Bring it on

× Expand Submitted photo The Roxana cheerleading squad poses after placing third in the small team-2 division of the Carterville Sectional on Saturday, qualifying the Shells to state competition this weekend in Bloomington.

The Granite City cheerleading team had reason to be excited on Saturday when it competed in the IHSA Farmington Sectional.

The Warriors qualified for state competition for the first time in program history after placing fifth in the co-ed division with a score of 82.26, edging Alton by 1.23 points for the final state qualifying spot.

Granite City joins Roxana and East Alton-Wood River as the only schools from the AdVantage area to qualify for state competition, which is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Roxana qualified for state for the third year in a row and the seventh time in program history after finishing third with an 81.03 in the small team-2 division at the Carterville Sectional. EA-WR also competed in the small team-2 division at the Carterville Sectional and placed fourth with an 80.03 to advance to state for the second time in three years and the fifth time overall.

Besides Alton, Civic Memorial also came up one place short of qualifying for state, finishing sixth in the medium team division at Carterville.

The Warriors' cheerleaders, coached by Meagan Watkins, are enjoying an outstanding season that included a fifth-place finish at the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association in the co-ed division and having three of their members -- Faith Brown, Elena Schulz and Jasmine Segovia -- being selected to an All-American team and participating in a New Year's parade in London.

The rest of the GCHS cheerleaders are Kenzie Barrington, Danielle Bequette, Luci Blomme, Alec Bonvicino, Lynnzie Borth, Lexi Davis, Michael Ford, Riley Hatfield, Zareth Juarez, Cindy Lopez, Vallyn Martinez, Jayla Moore, Yanisha Nance, Kassidy Nunn, Brooke Parker, Taylor Pearson, Brianna Pulley, Darron Smith, Deziree Stiff, Kaylee Supinski and Reide Wilson.

Normal West, O'Fallon, Plainfield South and Metea Valley finished in the top four in the co-ed division to join the Warriors at state.

The Roxana cheerleaders, coached by Stephanie Palen, are comprised of freshman Ariana Woods, sophomores Jada Covington, Piper Martin, Emily Ogle, Payton Hartman and Sydnee Simms and Kaylee Ward, juniors Taylor Baalman, Paige Matheny and Jayln Hoormann and seniors Anna McLain, Valerie Nyswonger, Hannah White and Kortni Laws. Ogle's mother, Nicki, coached the Roxana Junior High cheerleading team to a second-place finish at the IESA state competition on Jan. 25.

Kaylee Hill, Niyah Johnson, Katelyn Runde, Hannah Scott, Emma and Mia Seibert, Riley Shook, Faith Thomas, Maddie Tucker, Lauren Vossenkamper, Mira Wilken and Abby Yarborough make up the EA-WR cheerleading squad, who are coached by Alison Beachum.

Paris and Oakwood finished in the top two and New Berlin placed fifth in the small team-2 division to join the Shells and Oilers in Bloomington.

Submitted photo The East Alton-Wood River cheerleaders qualify for state competition in the small team-2 division this weekend after placing fourth in the Carterville Sectional on Saturday.