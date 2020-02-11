CHEERLEADING: From Warrior to Saint

× Expand Submitted photo SUBMITTED PHOTO -- Granite City senior Jayla Moore (front row, middle) has planned to compete with the Maryville University cheerleading team next year. She is flanked with her parents and coaches.

Granite City senior Jayla Moore recently announced that she will compete with the Maryville University cheerleading team for the 2020-21 school year.

Moore will participate in the stunt group. Stunt is a sport in which two teams compete using the technical and athletic components of cheerleading. It's one of the fastest growing women's sports in the country.

Maryville University is an NCAA Division II school in St. Louis. The school added a stunt team in the fall of 2018. Kara Krawiecki is the Saints' head coach.

Moore is in her second year with the GCHS cheerleading team and her first with the varsity this winter. This year, she helped the Warriors qualify for IHSA state competition for the first time after the team placed fifth in the co-ed division at the Farmington Sectional on Feb. 1. She also helped the squad finish fifth in the co-ed division in the ICCA State Championships in January.