CHEERLEADING: Little Redbirds to host clinic

Alton cheerleading is playing host to a winter cheer clinic from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at West Elementary Gymnasium.

The clinic is for kindergarten through fifth graders and conducted by the Alton High coaching staff and cheerleaders. Little Redbirds will learn beginner skills in tumbling, jumps, dance and cheer. They will also learn choreography for a game-day performance on Jan. 10 prior to the Alton varsity boys basketball game vs. Belleville West at 7:30 p.m. at AHS.

Cost for Saturday's clinic is $35 per participant. The entry fee includes a cheer clinic T-shirt, light snacks and drinks and free admission for the clinic participation on game day for the Alton/West boys basketball game. Same day registration begins at noon on Saturday at West Elementary.

Further inquiries can be directed to AHS head cheer coach Breonna Pettigrew via email at bpettigrew@altonschools.org.