CHEERLEADING: Springfield success

The Alton and Granite City cheerleading teams had a nice bus ride back from Springfield on Jan. 11.

The two squads turn in outstanding performances at the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association Championships at the Bank of Springfield Center.

Alton finished third in the co-ed and medium junior varsity divisions and fifth in the junior high divisions and Granite City placed second in small junior varsity, fifth in co-ed and sixth in junior high.

Also, Civic Memorial placed seventh in medium varsity, East Alton-Wood River finished 10th in small junior varsity and 23rd in small varsity, and Roxana came in 14th in small varsity. Trimpe Middle School of Bethalto finished 12th in the small junior high division.

In the co-ed division, Alton finished with a score of 80.37 and Granite City had a 74.27.

The Redbirds' co-ed cheerleaders, coached by Breonna Pettigrew, earned a trophy for their performance. The team is comprised of Chloe Bayer, Chloe Bazzel, Maddy Brahler, Mackenzie Leonard, Ellie Levi, Gabe Levi, Hallie Lewis, Rielly McDonald, Grace Napp, Caitlyn Neely, Amelia Redman, Coleton Sebold, Layni Sebold, Anzaria Simon, Dasani Stewart, Max Stewart, Lauren Weiner, Arielle Williams and Jania Womack.

O'Fallon and Romeoville finished 1-2 and Lyons came in fourth in the co-ed division.

Granite City, coached by Meagan Watkins, finished runner-up to Triad in the small JV division. The cheerleaders are Viviana Banuelos, Ellsie Basola, Isabella Carranza, Norea Gregory, Desiray Grimes, Dallas Harris, Taylor Hartman, Kayla Hubbard, A'Niye Hyde, Kendra Jackson, Ruby Roehr, Manuel Segovia, Lainey West, Molly Wielgus, Kim'Mara Williams.