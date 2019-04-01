Chris Kusnerick, the newest Redbird

Submitted Photo Chris Kusnerick

Chris Kusnerick was named as the successor to Jeff Alderman as the Alton High athletics director on March 19 at the Alton District 11 School Board meeting.

Kusnerick will officially take over the role on July 1. Currently he serves as the AD at McCluer North High School in Florissant, Mo. He’s been the AD for the North Stars for the last four years.

The move to the Redbirds is a return to the Southwestern Conference for Kusnerick. He previously served as boys basketball coach and assistant AD with the Collinsville Kahoks from 2005-09 and then moved into the AD position from ‘09-13.

He’ll replace Alderman, who was hired as AD and head football coach at AHS prior to the 2012-13 school year. Alderman juggled both positions for three seasons before just focusing on the AD job. His last season as football coach at Alton was 2014-15 before being replaced by assistant Eric Dickerson.

Alderman announced his retirement at the conclusion of this school year at the December school board meeting.

