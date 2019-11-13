Civic Memorial, Roxana clean up at QB Club

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry The Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterbacks Club Player of the Year Banquet was Tuesday, with former Rams linebacker Mike Jones serving as speaker. Jones poses with POY recipients from Roxana and CM, including Roxana offensive linemen Christian Floyd, Brennen Maykopet, Logan Zeller, Zach Stickles, Austin Arview and Adam Coles; Shells linebacker David Pluester, CM quarterback Noah Turbyfill and Eagles linebacker Chandler Powell.

The man known for the play simply known as The Tackle blessed the Alton Knights of Columbus Hall with his presence Tuesday.

Mike Jones’ game-saving tackle of Tennessee’s Kevin Dyson in the closing seconds of Super Bowl XXXIV at the one-yard line sealed the championship for the St. Louis Rams. The image of Dyson’s outstretched arm falling just short of the goal line is branded into the brains of all St. Louis football fans around in 1999-2000. He logged 500 career tackles but is defined by this one.

Now the head coach of Saint Louis University High’s football team, Jones served as the speaker at the KC Hall Quarterbacks Club Player of the Year Banquet. Instead of The Tackle, Jones focused on The Message.

His message was well-received by the full house, which saw Roxana and Civic Memorial clean up on the year-end awards following both programs’ playoff campaigns. The Shells finished 5-5, while CM closed at 7-3 after first-round playoff losses.

“You have everything right in front of you,” Jones said to open his speech.

He recited the story of Moses from Exodus 2-4 to support his message. When God asked Moses to throw the staff in his hand to the ground, it turned into a snake and Moses ran away. When God told him to grab the snake’s tail, it turned back into the staff.

It’s a metaphor for trusting the process.

“A lot of you guys are going to have the opportunity to go to college and do a lot of things,” Jones said. “You’re going to think the obstacles in front of you are super hard. Most of the time the things you need to get done are literally right in front of you. Sometimes you’ve got to put your head down, sometimes you’ve got to pick your head up and sometimes you’ve got to go around it. That obstacle is there, but you have things to get you through it.”

He talked about his own experiences of hard work to set the example. Growing up in Kansas City, Jones was a running back and linebacker in high school before continuing his football career at Mizzou. As a senior, Jones led the Tigers in rushing and scoring as a captain and was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award for college’s top running back.

But when the then-Los Angeles Raiders signed him to a free agent contract in 1991, he was shifted to linebacker, and the rest is history. Jones spent 12 years in the NFL with the L.A./Oakland Raiders, St. Louis Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers. His Rams tenure from 1997-2000 is the most memorable to local fans.

He discussed how hard that transition to linebacker was, but he trusted in his ability and adjusted on the fly.

“The reason I played 12 years in the NFL is I did what I was supposed to all the time,” he said.

He pointed to three simple rules to succeed on the gridiron, which also transfer to life.

“Show up on time, work hard, do what you’re supposed to,” he said. “If you do those three things right there in high school, 9 out of 10 times you’re going to be better than the guy in front of you.”

It was a good message for a group of players who worked hard to bring home POY hardware Tuesday. Weekly awards for the final 6 weeks of the regular season were divvied out, and Jones was there to hand out plaques and take pictures with players. Players from Alton, Marquette Catholic and East Alton-Wood River joined Shells and Eagles players capturing weekly honors.

“This is amazing because you see all these young men out here and 30 years ago I was at one of these things as well,” Jones said. “It’s good to see football is still going well. The Alton area has a great tradition and I’m glad I got to talk.”

2019 ALTON KC HALL QB CLUB PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE YEAR

Roxana Shells — Christian Floyd, Brennen Maykopet, Logan Zeller, Zach Stickles, Austin Arview and Adam Coles.

OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE YEAR

CM Eagles — Noah Turbyfill, quarterback

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE YEAR

Roxana Shells — Austin Wilburn, defensive back

CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR

CM Eagles — Chandler Powell, linebacker

Roxana Shells — David Pluester, linebacker

