Class of ‘19 is set

× Expand Members of the 1991 Granite City girls soccer team — Angela Biason, Jennifer Harper and Addie Lenzi — pose with the fourth-place state trophy. The squad has been inducted into this year’s Granite City Sports Hall of Fame.

For the last three years, Don Miller has made numerous visits to the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame building to make a photo gallery of all of the all-state placewinners of the GCHS boys and girls track teams.

The former GCHS track coach added a photo of Andrew O’Keefe to the gallery on June 6. O’Keefe won a Class 3A boys state championship in the 1,600-meter run in May.

“It’s been a lot of work,” Miller said. “That keeps me busy and out of trouble.”

Now, Miller will be joining a large list of individuals who will be inducted into this year’s Granite City Sports Hall of Fame. This year’s HOF class will have 17 individuals and 5 teams and all of them will be honored at the ceremony at the GCHS Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.

“Not many people go through that Hall of Fame, but that’s a tremendous Hall of Fame for a high school,” Miller said. “A lot of schools don’t have that.”

The Granite City Sports Hall of Fame, which started in 1987, will have its 17th ceremony overall and its second in 3 years.

Richie Skirball and John Venne, current head coaches for the GCHS cross country and wrestling teams, respectively, are among the inductees. The 1995 wrestling team, which finished 25-0, also earned a spot in the HOF.

“We’re getting some people in there who are deserving,” said GCHS principal Daren DePew, the HOF chairman. “There are some teams that are deserving, so we’re excited about this induction class.”

DePew said this year’s ceremony also plans to honor Cindy Gavilsky, a Hall of Fame committee member who passed away July 11.

“Anyone who knew Cindy, knew she was a fabulous individual,” he said. “She cared about others. She cared about our community. She was energetic and enthusiastic. She would help anyone. We were glad to just be associated with her. For all of us to have the opportunity to work with her on the Hall of Fame committee, it was an honor.”

Miller enjoyed an outstanding coaching career at GCHS. During his 9-year tenure (1970-79) as head coach of the GCHS track team, the Warriors had 51 state qualifiers and 2 state champions.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have some great athletes,” Miller said.

During a 3-week span from July 1-22, the HOF posted its inductions daily on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

Miller, a 1956 GCHS graduate, was the last individual to be selected. Mike Garland, who was the head coach of the 1995 wrestling team, nominated him.

“He’s a nice fellow,” Miller said. “I always have gotten along with Mike. He was a pretty darn good coach.”

Miller said he was surprised that he got inducted.

“I’m really happy with it,” he said. “I appreciate what they have done for me. I was really more interested in getting my track kids into the Hall of Fame more than anything else. I’ve been pretty successful in doing that.”

2019 Granite City Sports Hall of Fame

Individuals

Mike Baker

Stephanie Boyer

Ryan Davis

Jared Embick

Tom Greco

Billy Hency

Tim Henson

Mike Jaros

Allen Kirgan

George Kirgan

Dave Lipe

Don Miller

Jimmy Moske

Mike Robertson

Richie Skirball

Stan Stajduhar

John Venne

Teams

1970 baseball

1979 Granite City North baseball

1991 girls soccer

1993 Mid-States hockey

1995 wrestling

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter