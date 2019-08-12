CM graduate among Medal of Honor recipients

Photo by Bill Roseberry Allie Troeckler

The Ohio Valley Conference announced its Medal of Honor recipients for the 2018-2019 season, with 18 SIUE student-athletes receiving the honor.

The Medal of Honor is awarded annually to student-athletes who obtain a 4.0 grade point average in a conference-sponsored sport. Below is the list of SIUE student-athletes who have been awarded the Medal of Honor.

D’Quan Applewhite, men’s basketball (Harvey, Ill.)

Christen King, women’s basketball (Medina, Tenn.)

Kai Koehler, women’s basketball (Dunlap, Ill.)

Allie Troeckler, women’s basketball (Bethalto)

Zaria Whitlock, women’s basketball (St. Paul, Minn.)

Austin Woodard, men’s cross country (Philo, Ill.)*

Emma Ehrsam, women’s soccer (Joliet, Ill.)

Sydney Bina, softball (Washington, Ill.)

Jade Kranawetter, softball (Campbell Hill, Ill.)

Jill Niehaus, softball (Mount Olive, Ill.)

Amber Storer, softball (Lincoln, Neb.)

Bianca Vozenilek, softball (Plainfield, Ill.)

Ann-Christine Link, women’s tennis (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

Alina Munteanu, women’s tennis (Bacau, Romania)

Brittney Gibbs, women’s track and field (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

Leijla Hajderovic, women’s track and field (St. Louis)

Jordyn Klein, volleyball (St. Charles, Mo.)

Gabby Wimes, volleyball (Kansas City, Mo.)

*Also a member of the track and field team

