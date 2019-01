Answer the question here

The answer to the Jan. 4 trivia question was Andy and Stephen Schrank. The brothers both earned state medals in boys swimming while at Marquette. Andy won three in 2008 and Stephen captured two in 2010.

Last week's winner, Richard Lucido, wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change to Roberts Motors. Winners are verified by email.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter