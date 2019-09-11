CM nets numbers off success

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry CM’s Hannah Butkovich hits a return at No. 1 singles against Highland on Sept. 7 at the Bud Simpson Tennis Complex inside Gordon Moore Park during the Heather Bradshaw Invite.

The Civic Memorial girls tennis program is working to gain relevance in the landscape of Eagles athletics.

Head coach Matt Carmody is in his fifth season at the helm of the program and 2018 could come to be known as that breakthrough season. After compiling just a single win with 10 players in his first season of 2015, the Eagles went 9-7 in 2018 and have 26 girls in the program this fall.

That marked the first winning season for CM since Dennis Wilschetz guided the program to a 9-4 mark in 1998. The Eagles have never had a double-digit win campaign. The benchmark is 9 wins in ‘96, ‘98 and ‘18.

“We’ve just had a lot of girls who work hard at tennis and in the classroom,” Carmody said. “They’ve put in the time in the summer and that pays the biggest dividends and translates into wins. I just try to provide those opportunities for the girls and they do a great job of running with them.”

Mary Jae Kirby is one of two seniors on the Eagles and the only on varsity. She plays No. 2 singles and has seen the expansion of the program in her four seasons.

“My freshman year there were eight girls maybe, so barely enough to make a varsity team, and now we have close to 30, so that’s just crazy,” Kirby said.

“A lot of the school looks over tennis, and now that we’re starting to win we’re starting to get more attention and more girls are joining. That’s making it more fun.”

CM entered this week at 3-4. The Eagles competed in the Heather Bradshaw Invite on Sept. 6-7, hosted by Edwardsville High. The tournament is split into divisions and CM was cast in the Futures II bracket, which was played at the Bud Simpson Tennis Complex inside Gordon Moore Park. It’s the lowest bracket in the tourney, but it’s baby steps for the program. The Eagles went 1-2, topping Mount Carmel 8-1, but lost 5-3 to Notre Dame (Mo.) and 5-1 to Highland.

“We had a culture where losing was kind of the norm before,” Carmody said. “Last year things really changed. Girls are really excited to get wins and they’re very concerned with the outcome of matches. Even our JV girls are playing to win now. They aren’t just here to have a good time; it’s getting more and more competitive. That’s why we’re here today playing in these bigger tournaments.”

Girls playing in the offseason has been key. Junior Hannah Butkovich worked hard in the winter and summer and moved from No. 6 to No. 1 in the lineup. She also plays No. 1 doubles with junior Kennedy Loewen.

“I played in quite a few USTA tournaments over the summer and got a few wins and a few losses, but overall it helped me get better,” Butkovich said. “I’m glad I did all of those tournaments because it made me better technically and experience wise.”

“I took lessons over the summer and in the winter I went to the Y and did some stuff,” Kirby said. “I worked with Kathy Claywell at Gordon Moore and Lewis and Clark twice a week. That really helped.”

Carmody will continue to encourage girls to play in the offseason and as a middle school teacher, he will keep trying to get younger kids out and giving them opportunities to succeed.

“We’ve tried to add more JV matches so all 26 of the girls can get on the court and play,” he said.

Kirby has a theory to why the numbers went up in the program. It’s whatever works to get girls interested.

“I think a big part of it was the PE exemption we received,” Kirby quipped. “But once they got here they learned that tennis is really fun to play and it’s a good sport everyone can do.”

2019 CM varsity girls tennis roster

Mary Jae Kirby, senior

Hannah Butkovich, junior

Kennedy Loewen, junior

Jenna Bloodworth, junior

Addi Callies, junior

Brooke Barker, sophomore

Allie Lively, sophomore

Ally Gerber, sophomore

Brynleigh Morminio, sophomore

Remaining varsity schedule

Sept. 14 at Triad Invite, 8:30am

Sept. 16 vs. Granite City, 4pm

Sept. 18 at Jersey, 4pm

Sept. 19 vs. Metro East Lutheran, 4pm

Sept. 21 at Alton Tournament, 9am

Sept. 24 at Alton, 4pm

Sept. 30 at Marquette, 4pm

Oct. 3 at Highland, 4pm

Oct. 8 vs. Mascoutah, 4pm

Oct. 11-12 at MVC Tournament, TBA

Oct. 15 vs. Greenville, 4pm

BOLD — conference action and local rivalry matches.

