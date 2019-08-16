Co-ed state is a memorable affair

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Alton High grads Jared Dooley (top) and Allen Turner of PDR Inc./Remix of Bethalto get emotional after scoring runs in Friday’s win over ZFG of Springfield at the Co-ed State Tournament. Dooley and Turner congratulate teammate and Marquette grad Luke Angelo for driving them in. It was an emotional weekend for the 2019 edition of the annual tournament.

The 2019 Illinois ASA Class C/D Co-ed state slowpitch softball tournament will be remembered as one of happy beginnings and sad endings.

Showcased for the 31st straight year inside Alton’s Gordon Moore Park, plenty happened on the field of play, but it was what happened off the field that will be remembered.

The tournament unfolded on Friday and Saturday with Rock Island’s Construction Nation earning its second C crown in the last three years. They also won in ‘17. Chaos of Peoria captured the D title. PDR Inc./Remix of Bethalto was second in C for the third straight tourney.

While softball was great all weekend, an on-field wedding ceremony on Friday and the passing of a softball ambassador on Saturday overshadowed the games.

Travis Beard and Katie Heselton of the AlcoBallics of Peoria tied the knot on Diamond 3 prior to a 10 p.m. game on Friday. The couple met on the softball field and decided to make it the site for their union. The wedding was a first for co-ed state.

“They both love softball and play a lot and had been talking about getting married,” tournament director Dean Emerick said. “They decided what better place than at the co-ed state tournament inside beautiful Gordon Moore Park.

“Some of the women helping us found ‘Here Comes the Bride’ on their phone. They had the wedding party on the foul lines, they gathered around the minister at home plate and had a quick ceremony. We had some cupcakes in the trailer we gave them for their wedding cake.”

Longtime softball ambassador Lloyd Nelson of Murphysboro was also on hand watching games Friday. Nelson served as the vice president of the Illinois ASA and was heavily involved with Miss-N-Hitters of Murphysboro, which was entered in the tournament.

Nelson was battling cancer but felt good enough to attend the tournament. When he didn’t show up for Saturday morning’s Miss-N-Hitters game, though, it prompted someone to check on him. It was found he had passed in his hotel room overnight. He was 66.

“We had a new beginning with the wedding and an old passing with Lloyd,” Emerick said. “He’ll be missed very much. He was very dedicated to slowpitch and had the commissioner’s ear. He really did some good things for the organization. I guess the good thing is he got to come to another ball tournament.”

The softball community is passionate about the game, and those are perfect examples. Emerick tries to capture that passion by honoring past teams during Friday’s opening ceremonies.

This year it was 2018 Illinois ASA Hall of Fame inductees the Roxana Sun Devils. They played 18 seasons and compiled an 842-492-4 record between 1977-93, winning 8 league championships and 34 tournament titles. Brothers Greg and Glen Exton were key members, with Greg serving as manager. Members of the team were on hand to throw out first pitches and Greg spoke on the microphone of the team after Emerick’s introduction.

“We started that three or four years ago and we’ve had an influx of teams joining the Illinois ASA Hall of Fame with the Bucks, Kohlers, St. Mary’s and we’re trying to honor them as we go,” Emerick said. “Greg said it might be the last time some of them get to go out and hang around the ball diamond. They had good numbers, stayed and watched some ball, had a drink and relived some old times.”

The 2019 tourney, which featured 17 teams, also had a first with a D team advancing to the final game. Chaos defeated PDR/Remix in 9 innings to meet Construction Nation, only to lose 21-18.

With PDR/Remix being the only local team in the field, they represented well on the all-tournament team. Catcher Danelle Emerick, outfielder Lexsis Carner, infielder Haleigh Trimm and utility player Jared Dooley all earned spots.

Emerick followed in the footsteps of her father and tournament director Dean, who was an all-tourney pitcher at the 1997 Men’s Class A Tournament.

Recent state champions

2019 — Construction Nation

2018 — Ball Park Motors

2017 — Construction Nation

2016 — Peel Pizza/Revolution

2015 — West Co/Revolution

2014 — Ball Park Motors

2013 — Ball Park Motors

2012 — Revolution

2011 — Gass House Gang

2010 — Wesley-Reames/Franchise

2009 — Grothaus Trucking

2008 — Grothaus Trucking

2007 — Grothaus Trucking

2006 — Grothaus Trucking

2005 — All Stars

2004 — Lucky Break

