COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Aces in the classroom

A pair of Granite City High graduates were named to the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference all-academic team this spring for Greenville University.

Nesbit and Hartin

Kori Nesbit and Gabbie Hartin were among 192 athletes named to the all-academic list. Both competed for the Panthers women's track and field team.

Hartin, who graduated from GCHS in 2015, is a senior and is majoring in biology and exercise science. Nesbit, a 2016 GCHS graduate, wrapped up her junior year and is majoring in elementary education.

Last fall, Hartin and Nesbit were named to the SLIAC all-academic team in the fall season. Hartin played with the women's soccer team, while Nesbit competed in cross country.