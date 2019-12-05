COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Classroom success

Six athletes from the AdVantage area were named to the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's all-academic team for the fall season.

Athletes who have at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) are eligible for the all-academic team.

Emily Stahl of Alton, Niah Bevolo of Roxana, Kori Nesbit and Bailey Whitehead of Granite City and Kiona Sperr and Amanda Roberts from Godfrey were the area's representatives on the all-academic team.

Stahl is a sophomore on the Greenville University volleyball team. She finished with 154 kills and 55 digs in 27 matches this season.

Nesbit is a senior on the Greenville women's cross country team. She earned all-SLIAC conference honors for the first time this season after finishing 13th in the conference meet on Nov. 2.

Bevolo is a junior on the MacMurray College volleyball team. She had 31 assists and 12 digs for the Highlanders this fall.

Whitehead is a sophomore on the Spalding University women's soccer team. She started all 17 matches and finished with three goals and two assists.

Sperr and Roberts attended high school at Principia School in St. Louis. They now go to Principia College.

Sperr is a sophomore defender on the women's soccer team and played all 16 matches. Roberts is a senior on the volleyball team and was the team's leader in digs with 436.