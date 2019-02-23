COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Double duty Cougar

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana senior Lette Palen announced on Feb. 20 that she will participate in softball and cross country at St. Charles Community College next year. Pictured are (front row, L-R) father Edward Palen, Lette Palen, brother James Palen (back row) Roxana cross country coach Juli Akal, softball coach Wade Stahlhut, cross country coach Scott Edwards.

Lette Palen is making plans to compete in a pair of sports in college next year.

The Roxana senior announced on Feb. 20 that she will be playing softball and cross country at St. Charles Community College for the 2019-20 school year. St. Charles Community College is located in Cottleville, Mo., 10 miles west of St. Charles.

The SCC softball team is coached by Abi Corbet and won just six games last year.The Cougars are starting a new cross country program in the 2019 fall season.

Palen was coming off a strong cross country season last fall. She ran 12 races and helped the Shells win the South Central Conference and qualify for the Class 1A state meet. Her best time was a 20:50 at the Class 1A Freeburg Regional. Her cousin, Jennifer, was a member of the Roxana squad.

Palen finished with 16 hits and nine RBIs for the Roxana softball team last spring.