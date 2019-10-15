COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Howard inducted into SIUE Hall of Fame

Four days after being named the new head coach of the Alton girls basketball team, Deserea Howard received a big honor on Oct. 12.

Howard

She was one of six individuals inducted into the SIUE Athletics Hall of Fame. Brown earned the honors for her brief, but outstanding track career at the Edwardsville school.

A 2005 graduate of Homewood-Flossmoor High, Howard competed at SIUE from 2006-07 before transferring to the University of Illinois in Champaign. During her two years with the Cougars' track squad, she captured two NCAA Division II national titles, collected 16 All-America awards, three Great Lakes Valley Conference Athlete of the Year awards, earned GLVC Freshman of the Year honors in 2006 and amassed 19 all-GLVC distinctions.

Howard won an outdoor national title in the 400-meter hurdles in 2008 and helped the 1,600-meter relay team capture an indoor national championship.

Howard is the school's record holder in the indoor 200-meter hurdles and the outdoor 400-meter hurdles.

After getting her Bachelor's degree from Illinois, Howard later returned to SIUE and received a Master's degree in 2013.

Howard was named the Alton girls basketball coach on Oct. 8, replacing Jazmin Pitts. She's also an assistant track coach at AHS during the spring season.