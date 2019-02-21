COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Land of Lincoln

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana senior Olivia Stangler announced on Feb. 20 that she will play softball and golf at Lincoln College. Pictured are (front row, L-R) father Pat Stangler, Olivia Stangler, mother Jenny Stangler, brother Zakk Stangler (back row) Roxana girls golf coach Rob Milazzo, Roxana softball coach Wade Stahlhut and select softball coaches Scott Crawford and Joe Healy.

Olivia Stangler will be a two-sport athlete at Lincoln College next year.

The Roxana senior announced on Feb. 20 that she will play softball and golf at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school in Lincoln.

The Lincoln softball team, coached by Boyd Nowicki, is scheduled to start its 2019 season on Feb. 23 at the Saint Ambrose University Invite in Davenport, Iowa. The Lincoln women's golf team is coached by Carol Wilson.

Stangler is enjoying an outstanding career as a three-sport athlete at Roxana. She plays golf and softball and competes in bowling for the Shells. The senior qualified for sectional competition in golf and bowling and is a two-time all-South Central Conference performer for the Roxana softball team.

Last spring, Stangler was one of the Shells' top hitters with a .443 batting average with a home run and 32 RBIs and earned second-team all-South Central Conference honors as outfielder.

During the 2018 golf season, Stangler earned all-SCC honors for the second year in a row and qualified for sectionals for first time after shooting an 89 in the Class A Okawville Regional. She was the lone Roxana sectional representative.

Stangler competed in sectionals for the second straight year for the Roxana girls bowling team this winter.