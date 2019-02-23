COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Off and running to McKendree

× Expand Submitted photo Roxana senior Mark Vongprachahn announced that he will compete in cross country and track at McKendree University next year. Pictured (left to right) are Vongprachahn and his senior classmates Jenna Rudd, Katie Cook, Olivia Stangler and Lette Palen. Rudd, Cook, Stangler and Palen also will continue to play sports in college next year.

Mark Vongprachahn will continue his running career at McKendree University next year.

The Roxana senior announced on Feb. 20 that he will compete in track and cross country for the NCAA Division II school in Lebanon for the 2019-2020 season.

Both track and field and cross country programs are coached by Michael Mendez. During his six-year coaching tenure, McKendree had set and broken over 25 school records and established 30 NCAA national qualifiers.

Vongprachahn competes in track and cross country at Roxana. Last fall, he helped the Shells' boys cross country team qualify for state for the second time in three years.