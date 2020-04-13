COLLEGE ATHLETICS: Winter aces in the classroom

A pair of student-athletes from the AdVantage area was named to the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Winter Academic All-Conference team.

Caden Clark, a sophomore at Fontbonne University, and Kori Nesbit, a senior at Greenville University, were named to the list of 104 athletes of the 10 SLIAC schools on the academic all-conference team. Clark graduated from Civic Memorial in 2018 and Nesbit graduated from Granite City in 2016.

Clark

To be eligible a player must hold a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above, at least a sophomore or above in academic standing, and have spent one full season at their institution.

Clark played his second season with the Fontbonne men's basketball team this winter, playing in 26 games and averaged a career-best 10.3 points per game. He helped the St. Louis school finish 14-12. A year ago, he averaged 5.7 points per game.

Clark, a business administration major, was one of 14 Fontbonne student-athletics named to the SLIAC academic all-conference team. This is Clark's first academic all-league honor.

Clark earned two all-Mississippi Valley Conference awards and scored 663 points during his prep basketball career at CM. He averaged 12 points per game in senior year at the Bethalto school.

Nesbit now has six SLIAC academic all-conference awards in her four years at Greenville. She earned the honor in the fall seasons of 2017, '18 and '19 and in the spring seasons of '18 and '19.

Nesbit

An elementary education major, Nesbit was one of 29 Greenville athletes earning academic all-conference honors.

Nesbit competes in cross country in the fall and track and field in the winter and spring seasons. Last fall, she earned her first all-St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference award in cross country after finishing 13th with a 25:07 in the conference meet on Nov. 2 at Louisville, Ky.

This winter, Nesbit earned her first victory in the collegiate level after helping the distance medley team place first in the SLIAC indoor championship meet on Feb. 29 at Principia College. Nesbit had planned to compete in the outdoor season, but that was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nesbit competed with the Granite City cross country and track programs all four years.