COLLEGE BASEBALL: All-conference Beaver

Granite City High School graduate Ryan Steen ended his collegiate baseball career with a pair of big awards.

Steen

The Blackburn College senior was named to the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference baseball team for the first time as he earned third-team honors. He also was chosen on the conference's all-sportsmanship team.

Steen became Blackburn's lone representative on the all-league honors after leading the Beavers in home runs (6) and RBIs (38) and hitting .264. Last year, he hit .258 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs in his first season with the NCAA Division III school in Carlinville.

Before heading to Blackburn, Steen played two years at Lewis and Clark Community College, where he hit .347 (109 for 314) with 17 home runs and 89 RBIs. He batted .414 in his freshman year.

Steen graduated from GCHS in 2015. When he was a senior, he earned third-team all-Southwestern Conference honors after hitting .305 with 20 RBIs.