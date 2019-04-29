COLLEGE BASEBALL: Austin Peay wins series from Cougars

× Expand Jordan Ross

For the second time in the series, Austin Peay used late offense to take down the Cougars, defeating SIUE 7-1 in the second game of a three-game Ohio Valley Conference baseball series at Raymond C. Hand Park.

The Governors have won the series from SIUE and improved to 15-8 in the OVC and 23-18 overall. SIUE dropped to 8-12 in the OVC and 16-24 overall.

SIUE managed only three hits against Austin Peay starter Jacques Pucheu and three relievers. Pucheu allowed the lone SIUE run on two hits. He walked five and struck out five in improving to 6-2.

“We were unable to get anything offensively,” SIUE head coach Sean Lyons said. “Part of that is a quality arm and part of it is that we didn’t have a very good approach at the plate today.”

Cougars’ starter Kenny Serwa pitched into the fifth and allowed two runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out four. He fell to 2-1 with the loss.

“Early on both starters weren’t necessarily sharp, but both were able to wiggle out some jams,” Lyons added.

The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the third. Jordan Ross doubled to open the inning and later scored on a sacrifice squeeze bunt by Dustin Woodcock.

Austin Peay took the lead with two runs in the fifth inning. After singles to open the inning by Gino Avros and Malcolm Tipler, both eventually scored: Avros on an error and Tipler on a wild pitch.

Austin Peay all-time home run leader Parker Phillips connected for two-run shots in the seventh and again in the eighth. APSU designated hitter John McDonald added a solo home run in the eighth for the 7-1 score.

“When we went to the pen later we weren’t able to execute quality pitches,” Lyons said. “We advanced too many runners and gave too many bases without hits or balls in play.”

Cougar pitchers combined for nine wild pitches over the course of the afternoon.

Brendan Ryan and Eric Giltz had the only other hits for SIUE Saturday.

Tipler went 4-4 with a pair of runs scored. Phillips was 2-3 with the two home runs and four RBIs.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter